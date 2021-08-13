Florida man arrested for threatening to bomb Walt Disney World executives

click to enlarge Disney Enterprises

A 31-year-old man from Seminole, Fla. was arrested this week for threatening to blow up the homes of Walt Disney World executives.According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Steven Jordan created a Twitter account on August 8 and used it to make threats against several companies. Before the account was suspended by Twitter, Jordan sent over 130 tweets to corporations including Disney and video game maker Activision.He tagged Disney's official account and said "we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4." Jordan further threatened to "toss a hand grenade threw their loft window." (sic)Jordan admitted to authoring the tweets when question by authorities. He is currently being held at a Pinellas County Jail and facing a charge of threatening to throw, place or discharge a destructive device.PCSO detectives noted in their news release that Jordan was previously charged with the similar crime in 2019 for falsely reporting a bomb.