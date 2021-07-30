VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Friday, July 30, 2021

Universal Studios, Publix to require employees to wear masks

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM

Universal Studios Orlando and Publix have both shared new guidelines requiring their employees to wear masks.

The Publix mandate goes into effect on Monday, with all employees being required to wear masks while inside of their stores. Universal Studios Orlando's mandate for employees will start on Saturday.



Neither business has announced plans to require customers to wear masks. Walt Disney World is the only theme park to return to customer mask requirements, with all guests being required to mask up indoors starting today. SeaWorld Orlando is strongly recommending masks for guests and employees, though it is not required.

The news of new mask requirements comes as Florida's coronavirus case numbers continue to climb. Recent moves by the Florida legislature and governor Ron DeSantis have made it difficult for any government entity to require COVID-19 mitigation. DeSantis has effectively banned local mask mandates and school district orders to mask up.



