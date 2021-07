Florida reports over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida's COVID-19 situation got even worse over the last week. The state reported more than 110,000 new cases of coronavirus in the week beginning July 23.Central Florida was not immune from these terrible numbers. Nearly every single county posted positivity rates at 18 percent or higher. Orange County had nearly 8,000 new cases and positivity rate of over 18 percent. Volusia County's positivity rate neared 30 percent.Based on the numbers and bleak daily counts earlier this week, Orange County declared a state of emergency and required its employees to get vaccinated. It remains to be seen if any Central Florida counties will take further action given the continued rise in cases. The state was a leader in COVID-19 cases last week and that's unlikely to change with these new numbers.The Florida Department of Health keeps a regularly updated list of all available vaccine sites