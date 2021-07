Shaking their fist at nature, PDQ locations in Central Florida will resurrect the Chicken Tender Shake next week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy PDQ

National Chicken Tender Day is coming up fast next week, and chicken chain PDQ has announced they are bringing back their Chicken Tender Shake for 24 hours to celebrate the day … because you demanded it?The Chicken Tender Shake takes two crowd favorites — one of PDQ's signature tenders and a hand-spun vanilla shake — and blends them together, not entirely dissimilar to the unfortunate experiments of one Seth Brundle in horror movieWe'd be remiss to mention that yet another tender is then perched atop the shake as the proverbial cherry on top. Though there is also a little cherry on top nestled next to the tender. PDQ locations throughout Central Florida, including Orlando, Winter Park, Lake Nona, Hunters Creek, Altamonte Springs and Sanford, on Tuesday, July 27 only. Once Chicken Tender Day is over, back in the vault of oddities is goes. The Chicken Tender Shake debuted last year PDQ's Chicken Tender Shake will run you $3.99 for a small and $5.29 for a regular.