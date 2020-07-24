Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy PDQ
-
The shakes being made Friday morning, as PDQ trains their teams for Monday.
Chicken chain PDQ is celebrating National Chicken Tender Day with a special shake that's straight out of an elementary-school dare.
On Monday only, guests can order their "chicken tender hand-spun shake," which contains vanilla ice cream and a whole chicken tender blended up inside of it.
It will be available at all PDQ locations, including Orlando, Winter Park, Lake Nona, Hunters Creek, Altamonte Springs, Clermont and Sanford. They are currently training team members on how to make the shakes while suppressing their gag reflex.
"Our guests love our craveable fresh chicken tenders and our delicious hand-spun shakes," PDQ's chief marketing officer wrote to say. "This shake combines the amazing flavors in both."
If they each taste "amazing" separately, I asked a company representative in response, why would they taste good blended together?
"We have heard from our guests that they love our hand-breaded chicken tenders. And they also love our hand-spun milkshakes. So what better combination to celebrate National Chicken Tender Day!" he wrote back, employing indisputable logic.
The shakes, which are available on Monday only, are topped with whipped cream and a cherry — with yet another chicken tender piled on top. The small size of this monstrosity is $3.99 and the regular size is $5.29, and there is no large because there is truly no justice in this world.
PDQ, which stands for "people dedicated to quality," was founded in Tampa 2011 by Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham
and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader. They now have locations throughout Florida and in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Yes, of course
we've requested video of them making the shakes, and we'll add it here if they send one.
click to enlarge
_
-
Photo courtesy PDQ
-
Pray for our souls.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.