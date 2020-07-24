CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

Tip Jar

Central Florida PDQ locations to offer milkshake on Monday with blended chicken tenders

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge The shakes being made Friday morning, as PDQ trains their teams for Monday. - PHOTO COURTESY PDQ
  • Photo courtesy PDQ
  • The shakes being made Friday morning, as PDQ trains their teams for Monday.
Chicken chain PDQ is celebrating National Chicken Tender Day with a special shake that's straight out of an elementary-school dare.

On Monday only, guests can order their "chicken tender hand-spun shake," which contains vanilla ice cream and a whole chicken tender blended up inside of it.



It will be available at all PDQ locations, including Orlando, Winter Park, Lake Nona, Hunters Creek, Altamonte Springs, Clermont and Sanford. They are currently training team members on how to make the shakes while suppressing their gag reflex.

"Our guests love our craveable fresh chicken tenders and our delicious hand-spun shakes," PDQ's chief marketing officer wrote to say. "This shake combines the amazing flavors in both."
It's not an accident, and it's only on Monday. tweet this
If they each taste "amazing" separately, I asked a company representative in response, why would they taste good blended together?

"We have heard from our guests that they love our hand-breaded chicken tenders. And they also love our hand-spun milkshakes. So what better combination to celebrate National Chicken Tender Day!" he wrote back, employing indisputable logic.

The shakes, which are available on Monday only, are topped with whipped cream and a cherry — with yet another chicken tender piled on top. The small size of this monstrosity is $3.99 and the regular size is $5.29, and there is no large because there is truly no justice in this world.

PDQ, which stands for "people dedicated to quality," was founded in Tampa 2011 by Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader. They now have locations throughout Florida and in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Yes, of course we've requested video of them making the shakes, and we'll add it here if they send one.
click to enlarge Pray for our souls. - PHOTO COURTESY PDQ
  • Photo courtesy PDQ
  • Pray for our souls.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

  2. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

  4. No, a 'floating cinema' with 'socially distanced boats' is probably not coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation