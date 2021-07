Orlando will get a high-tech Mongolian barbecue joint when the Mongolorian opens

click to enlarge photo courtesy Hoi Nguyen

The Mongolorian will move into the former Firehouse Subs space on Colonial Drive.

Hoi Nguyen, the man behind such buzzy Mills 50 concepts as King Bao Chi-Kin and Matcha House , will bring a Mongolian barbecue joint to Colonial Drive this fall.Nguyen, along with his cousins Vinnie Le (a partner at Poke Hana Windermere) and his brother Joe Le (a partner at Chi-Kin), will open, a quick-service operation that'll take over the old Firehouse Subs space at 2217 E. Colonial Drive.The Mongolorian will allow patrons to build their own bowls from a selection of starches, proteins, vegetables and sauces, then cook them up in front of their eyes using seven tabletop stir fryers for a showy element.Will the Mongolorian present a true Mongolian barbecue experience and offer yak meat, or perhaps some deboned marmot? We can only hope.Look for the restaurant to open in late October/early November.