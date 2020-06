Matcha House Tea & Creamery opens this Friday in Mills 50

click to enlarge Hoi Nguyen

Matcha-holic sundae (L);Black sesame soft serve (R)

click to enlarge Hoi Nguyen

Matcha soft serve

Even as the spike in COVID-19 cases forces restaurants to (re)shut their doors, some eating and drinking establishments are opening during these turbulent times.Hoi Nguyen, the man behind such Mills 50 hotspots as Poke Hana and Chi-Kin , is poised to open Matcha House Tea & Creamery next door to his Korean fried chicken joint.As you'd guess, Matcha House will specialize in all things matcha, specifically matcha soft-serve ice cream served in charcoal waffle cones. But, says Nguyen, matcha lattes, matcha Thai tea and high-grade ceremonial matcha will also be offered.Look for Matcha House to open its doors this Friday (June 26). Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Nguyen says Matcha House's staff will all wear masks and kindly asks guests to do the same.No mask, no matcha.