Wednesday, July 21, 2021

COVID-19 positivity rate spikes in Orange County as cases are reported among children in Central Florida summer camps

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM

Central Florida saw a massive rise in COVID-19 positivity rates as an outbreak was reported at a Brevard County summer camp.
Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rate rose to meet the rest of Central Florida in the last week, hitting 12.3%  in the week ending July 15 per the Florida Department of Health. The news of the continued climb in coronavirus cases comes as nearby Brevard County reported a startling outbreak among grade-schoolers and staff at a summer camp.

In all, 11 cases were reported at the Brevard County Public Schools summer camp held at Viera Elementary. While not all of the cases were students, officials are not reporting how many of the cases were in children. For the week ending July 15, Brevard County saw a 16% postitivity rate among COVID-19 tests. The county reported over 1,400 new cases last week.



All counties in the Orlando metro saw positivity rates in the teens last week. Seminole County had a rate of 15.9% with over 1100 new cases. Osceola County reported 3500 new cases and a rate of 12.7%. Lake County had over 1600 new cases and a positivity rate above 12%. Volusia County reported 2300 cases with an alarming rate of 16.5%.

The uptick in cases comes as the Delta variant of coronavirus sweeps across many regions of the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature passed executive orders and laws effectively barring local governments from issuing emergency mask mandates going forward, leaving local leaders at an impasse over how to handle the coming wave.

For a sense of how far beyond the former metrics of safety Central Florida has traveled, remember that a 14-day positivity rate of 5% was the threshold for safely ending masking and social distancing orders in Orange County.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

