Halloween Horror Nights announces 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', 'Bride of Frankenstein' haunted houses

Universal is digging into their deep well of classic monsters for the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights . Beyond the return of their iconic semi-mascot Jack , the haunted attraction will have houses based around Leatherface fromand the Bride of Frankenstein (from...).Thehouse promises to be a faithful recreation of that rural hellhole occupied by the not-quite-right Sawyer family in the 1974 horror classic. Universal claims the house will walk guests through the movie so that they might experience "every nightmarish moment" for themselves.Thehouse has a little bit more leeway, if only because fans are likely less familiar with the 1935 film. Guests will watch in horror as the Bride tries to revive her monster while fighting off vampire women whom she uses as part of her resuscitation plan."The Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims," Universal promises. "The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate."The announcement of classic monster houses comes shortly after HHN revealed a modern horror recreation: an attraction based around the Haunting of Hill House series