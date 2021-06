Halloween Horror Nights is bringing back its signature villain to celebrate its 30th anniversary

click to enlarge Photo via Universal

Jack the Clown will return to Halloween Horror Nights for the first time in six years.

Halloween Horror Nights is turning 30, and it's made them a bit reflective. Well, as reflective as a grisly park full of untold horrors can be.Universal just shared that this year's iteration of the beloved haunted theme park would bring back Jack the Clown, their signature villain. Jack will have his own haunted house and scare visitors outside of the main attractions with "Jack Attacks": scares and encounters throughout the park waiting for unsuspecting strollers.Jack wasn't introduced until Halloween Horror Nights 10, but he quickly became a fan favorite. Along with the creepy cinephile known as The Director, he's the only character to appear at all three Universal Studios parks that host Horror Nights. He hasn't appeared in any of the park's attractions since Halloween Horror Nights 25 in 2015.Tickets to the event, which runs from September 3 to October 31 on select nights, are now on sale. Tickets start at $70.99