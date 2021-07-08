Halloween Horror Nights reveals 'Haunting of Hill House' haunted maze

HOUSE REVEALED: Open the Door to Your Worst Nightmares. See full details on Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House haunted house at https://t.co/rinFyWxhfW. pic.twitter.com/KNuEbWxxpB — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 8, 2021

Haunted attractions are catching up to what the most high-minded horror directors have known for years: There's nothing spookier than intergenerational family trauma.With that in mind, Halloween Horror Nights just revealed one of their houses for this year's event. The haunt will be based around the Netflix series, featuring all your favorite alcoholics and depressed children with more than a few jump scares added for flavor.The series followed siblings in present-day and in flashback as they grappled with the events that took place in a childhood home. The haunted house that the Crain family hoped to renovate eventually forces them to flee and the things the family dealt with lead to hard lives and enstrangement for many of them. The family is forced to confront this following another tragedy that brings them all into each other's orbit one last time.How that translates to a real-life haunted maze is anyone's guess. But Halloween Horror Nights has shared some semblance of how they plan to pull it off. It looks like they'll lift the physical spectres of Hill House and leave behind what's haunting the Crains.“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” said series Mike Flanagan in a press release.” “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween."