The Heard

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando shares lineup for 10th anniversary festival

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATT LEHMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly

We've known the Orlando edition of Electric Daisy Carnival was returning to Tinker Field for some time now. However, organizers kept us in the dark about who exactly was playing the fest. On-the-fence EDC-ers can finally snag those tickets, because the massive EDM just shared their lineup for 2021.


The 2021 run of EDC Orlando contains some huge names. Metaphorically, at least. In the spirit of PLUR, organizers made the entire lineup poster in the same size font and listed the artists in alphabetical order. Some digging pulls out heavy hitters like Tiesto, Paul van Dyk, Kygo, Vintage Culture and Zedd. Central Florida allows for some absolutely stunning sunset sets and the lucky DJs who get to play through the golden hours are noted on the poster.



EDC Orlando 2021 is the 10th iteration of the fest in The City Beautiful. It will run from November 12-14. Three-day passes start at $199 and are available here.  Check out the full lineup below.




click to enlarge edco_2021_mk_lu_soc_full_lubd_1080x1350_r04-819x1024.jpg

