Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Orlando in 2021

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Lehman for Orlando Weekly

It's baaaaack! Electric Daisy Carnival has announced an Orlando return next year, for better or for worse.Celebrating 25 years of the venerable (heh) dance fest, EDC Orlando will go down at Tinker Field in downtown from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-Nov. 14, 2021.“2021 will mark EDC’s 10th year in Orlando, and I’m so grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the city of Orlando and the state of Florida. It’s allowed us to grow the event in ways I never thought possible,” said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac Founder and CEO. “It’s been a dream come true to be able to make EDC a destination in Orlando where they have the best amusement parks in the world.”EDC promoters Insomniac called off this year's EDC Orlando event because of obvious pandemic reasons, and have of late been experimenting with the drive-in rave model, as well as virtual events . But the plan for the moment is to go full steam ahead with in-person events in 2021.The lineup and safety measures remains TBA. A "Future Owl" presale will commence this Friday, Nov. 27, at noon.