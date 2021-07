Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival returns this week

click to enlarge Photo via Epcot

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will run longer than ever in 2021.

from July 15 through Nov. 20.

will be inaugurated on Oct. 1 along with Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary





The fall season will bring a series of kiosks to up the number of offerings at the festival. These kiosks will serve tasty waffles to Belgium, raclette Swiss cheese to the Alps, Kenyan beer and East African food, kebabs, and falafel pita at the Morocco pavilion and paella, charcuterie, Spanish wine, and beer at the Spain marketplace.

One of Epcot's most popular festivals is coming back this year with more flavor, and more fun, and more days to enjoy it.The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival returns in 2021 with new food booths and international conceptsMost of the booths will open on July 15, but some new additions such as the Lobster Landing and Mac & Eat kioskAlong with food kiosks, guests can partake in the search for Remy, the little chef from, strategically placed around the park and receive a prize when they return the map. Remy's Ratatouille Adventures will also debut on Oct. 1.The around-the-world theme park won't be hosting the Eat to the Beat Concert Series or the hands-on chef demonstrations and seminars due to COVID-19 prevention guidelines. However, visitors who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear facemasks unless they are on buses or in indoor attractions and Disney expects to return to operate at full capacity by the fall.