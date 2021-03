Walt Disney World announces opening date of 'Ratatouille' ride, rat-themed restaurant

click image Photo via Disney

Riders on the 'Ratatouille' attraction.

click image Photo via Disney

The planned restaurant at EPCOT's France pavilion.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared an opening date for Walt Disney World's long-awaitedride during its annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday. The ride based on the 2007 film about a rat who hopes to be a chef will open at EPCOT's France pavilion on October 1.The ride has been in the works for quite a while , but construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland Paris opened a version of the attraction in 2014. Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy (or Remy's Totally Zany Adventure) purports to shrink riders down to the size of the eponymous rat before letting them scurry through the kitchen of a French restaurant. The stateside opening is scheduled to coincide with Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration.The new ride will come with a themed restaurant for parkgoers, offering both sit-down service and grab-and-go options. La Crêperie de Paris will presumably keep with the rat-based restaurant theme, a hard sell outside of anywhere that isn't a theme park built to celebrate a gloves-wearing household pest.