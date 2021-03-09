Walt Disney World announces opening date of 'Ratatouille' ride, rat-themed restaurant

Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared an opening date for Walt Disney World's long-awaited Ratatouille ride during its annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday. The ride based on the 2007 film about a rat who hopes to be a chef will open at EPCOT's France pavilion on October 1.
The ride has been in the works for quite a while, but construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland Paris opened a version of the attraction in 2014. Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy (or Remy's Totally Zany Adventure) purports to shrink riders down to the size of the eponymous rat before letting them scurry through the kitchen of a French restaurant. The stateside opening is scheduled to coincide with Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration.
The new ride will come with a themed restaurant for parkgoers, offering both sit-down service and grab-and-go options. La Crêperie de Paris will presumably keep with the rat-based restaurant theme, a hard sell outside of anywhere that isn't a theme park built to celebrate a gloves-wearing household pest.
Photo via Disney
The planned restaurant at EPCOT's France pavilion.
