Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Taste of Chengdu in Baldwin Park will close Sunday and reopen in August with a new concept

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM

click to enlarge Chef Tiger Tang - PHOTO BY TERRENCE GROSS
  • Photo by Terrence Gross
  • Chef Tiger Tang
It's rare that a restaurant shutters because it’s slammed on a nightly basis, but that's precisely what Taste of Chengdu will do this weekend after Sunday dinner service.

The Baldwin Park location has been perpetually packed since opening last August, but a recent rift among Taste of Chengdu's servers and management created an untenable situation, leading to the servers' dismissal.



Paula Ahn, a shareholder and partner in the restaurant, said that she and chef Xiong "Tiger" Tang will take five weeks to regroup and get their energy back.
click to enlarge Spicy lobster - PHOTO COURTESY TASTE OF CHENGDU
  • Photo courtesy Taste of Chengdu
  • Spicy lobster
"We've decided to close and take a vacation for the month of July for some much-needed rest. We're just tired and a little burned out. Chef Tiger hasn't had a single day off in more than three and a half years."

When they do come back after some R&R, they'll renovate, reconfigure and reconcept the Baldwin Park location as an upscale, reservation-only chef's tasting restaurant with approximately 35-40 seats.

"We are still working on the pricing, but the chef's tasting menu will have between 12 and 16 courses and include wine pairings," says Ahn.

Tang and Ahn will also work to get a liquor license for the Baldwin Park location.
click to enlarge Taste of Chengdu on West Colonial Drive - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Taste of Chengdu on West Colonial Drive
The original spot on West Colonial Drive, which has been closed since October for renovations and equipment upgrades, will also reopen in August as a more casual restaurant.

The pandemic caused delays in its reopening as the restaurant's China-based partner was unable to bring two chefs from the hotel he operates in Chengdu, China to run the kitchen at the Colonial location.

It'll all get sorted eventually, but I'm not going to lie: Not having access to the best Sichuan fare in the city for five weeks is going to be tough.

Be sure to follow both Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park and Taste of Chengdu Orlando for the latest updates.


