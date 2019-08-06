Tip Jar

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Orlando’s Taste of Chengdu to open second location in Baldwin Park

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 9:41 AM

One of the city's best and most buzzworthy restaurants is about to sock the palates of Baldwin Park with a peppercorn punch.

Taste of Chengdu, chef Xiong "Tiger" Tang's shrine to all things Sichuan, will open a second location in the old Chi Pan Asian space in Baldwin Park.

Senses along New Broad Street will soon be perked by the tongue-numbing, gut-burning pleasures of Tang's stunning dishes, like this whole lobster hacked and reassembled with its carapace adorned in an alluring mix of chilies, peppercorns, garlic and cilantro like some sort of offering to Zao Jun, the Kitchen God:
Look for Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park to open this January.

