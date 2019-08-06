Orlando’s Taste of Chengdu to open second location in Baldwin Park

click to enlarge
One of the city's best and most buzzworthy restaurants
is about to sock the palates of Baldwin Park with a peppercorn punch.
Taste of Chengdu, chef Xiong "Tiger" Tang's shrine to all things Sichuan
, will open a second location in the old Chi Pan Asian space in Baldwin Park.
Senses along New Broad Street will soon be perked by the tongue-numbing, gut-burning pleasures of Tang's stunning dishes, like this whole lobster hacked and reassembled with its carapace adorned in an alluring mix of chilies, peppercorns, garlic and cilantro like some sort of offering to Zao Jun, the Kitchen God:
click to enlarge
Look for Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park to open this January.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news
every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.