'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to help Orlando get 'Back to Abnormal' in October

click image Photo courtesy Trevor Noah/Facebook

Comedians sure seem to be leading the touring charge back into bigger venues this year. So far there's Patton Oswalt Hasan Minhaj , Chelsea Handler and now Trevor Noah all lined up to perform in Orlando over the coming months.The standup comic andhost is steering his "Back to Abnormal" tour back to Orlando for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 9. Back to Abnormal is a nationwide swing that starts out in California on Sept. 18, and there are only two Florida shows as part of this trek — the other being Estero on Oct. 8.Noah, who took over thein 2015, has hosted the program from his home for the past 16 months asTickets go on sale through the Amway Center on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.