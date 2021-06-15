FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Gist

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Gist

'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to help Orlando get 'Back to Abnormal' in October

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Trevor Noah/Facebook
Comedians sure seem to be leading the touring charge back into bigger venues this year. So far there's Patton Oswalt, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler and now Trevor Noah all lined up to perform in Orlando over the coming months.

The standup comic and Daily Show host is steering his "Back to Abnormal" tour back to Orlando for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 9. Back to Abnormal is a nationwide swing that starts out in California on Sept. 18, and there are only two Florida shows as part of this trek — the other being Estero on Oct. 8.



Noah, who took over the Daily Show in 2015, has hosted the program from his home for the past 16 months as The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tickets go on sale through the Amway Center on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.



Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

