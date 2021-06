Hasan Minhaj announces 'The King's Jester' standup tour with stop in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj will play the Dr. Phillips Center on September 19.

Former television host and current standup comic Hasan Minhaj announced his first new set of material in four years today. The Homecoming King comic will tour the US behind his new one-man show, making time to stop in Orlando in September.The tour kicks off in Florida, with Minhaj holding shows in Miami and Tampa before coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on September 19. Presumably, the shows will be filmed for a special as all appearances are requiring attendees to turn over phones and cameras. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 AM local time on June 11. Tickets start at $45.25 and can be purchased on the Phillips Center's website