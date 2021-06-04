VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Friday, June 4, 2021

Ava MediterrAegean will bring an 'underground mixology bar' to Winter Park

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Mila MediterrAsian - IMAGES COURTESY MILA RESTAURANT GROUP
  • images courtesy Mila Restaurant Group
  • Mila MediterrAsian
We've got more details about Ava, the high-end Mediterranean restaurant moving into the old Luma on Park space we told you about in April.

In addition to serving cuisine founded on "traditional and modern flavors from the Mediterranean and the Cycladic Islands," Ava will house formal and informal dining spaces, one traditional and one mixology-focused bar, a VIP lounge reserved for Ava members and an "underground mixology bar."



According to a restaurant spokesperson, this underground bar (where Luma housed its wine cellar and private dining area) will be accessible "from a surreptitious entrance within Ava" and will be a membership-only private space offering a "curated mixology program, spirits and a cocktail cart experience."

I can almost hear the pish-posh party set of Park Avenue peeing themselves!

click to enlarge Mila MediterrAsian - IMAGES COURTESY MILA RESTAURANT GROUP
  • images courtesy Mila Restaurant Group
  • Mila MediterrAsian

Details of membership costs are still being hammered out, but a rep from Mila Restaurant Group (Ava's parent company) said those who are interested will have the option to join a single location or multiple locations in the restaurant group's portfolio, including: Mila Members’ Lounge (opening this December one floor below Mila MediterrAsian in Miami), Ava Members' Lounge, and Casa Neos Members' Rooftop (Casa Neos is their newest concept located on the Miami River).

Look for Ava to open towards the end of the year.


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

