Ava MediterrAegean will bring an 'underground mixology bar' to Winter Park

We've got more details about Ava, the high-end Mediterranean restaurant moving into the old Luma on Park space we told you about in April.In addition to serving cuisine founded on "traditional and modern flavors from the Mediterranean and the Cycladic Islands," Ava will house formal and informal dining spaces, one traditional and one mixology-focused bar, a VIP lounge reserved for Ava members and an "underground mixology bar."According to a restaurant spokesperson, this underground bar (where Luma housed its wine cellar and private dining area) will be accessible "from a surreptitious entrance within Ava" and will be a membership-only private space offering a "curated mixology program, spirits and a cocktail cart experience."I can almost hear the pish-posh party set of Park Avenue peeing themselves!Details of membership costs are still being hammered out, but a rep from Mila Restaurant Group (Ava's parent company) said those who are interested will have the option to join a single location or multiple locations in the restaurant group's portfolio, including: Mila Members’ Lounge (opening this December one floor below Mila MediterrAsian in Miami), Ava Members' Lounge, and Casa Neos Members' Rooftop ( Casa Neos is their newest concept located on the Miami River ).Look for Ava to open towards the end of the year.