Ava, a high-end Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the old Luma on Park space in Winter Park

click to enlarge Foundry Commercial

click to enlarge Mila Restaurant

A bit surprising it's taken this long, but a new restaurant will be moving into Luma's old space on Park Avenue in Winter Park and its name is Ava.Ava will offer "flavors and colors of the Silk Road" similar to its sister restaurant, Mila , in South Beach, and is described as "a celebration of splendor, freedom, escapism and joy."Sounds like you'll get a splash of hedonism along with your branzino.Ava, according to a press release, means "life, water, island and bird" in Greek and will feature a menu spotlighting cuisine from the Mediterranean and Cycladic Islands while infusing ingredients, techniques and philosophies that have been passed from region to region along the Silk Road.The restaurant will aim to be the "it" spot of Winter Park and, if it's anything like Mila , should be supermodel-gorgeous and espouse a particular type of scene promising a "vibrant atmosphere."So, yeah, dress code. Ava is expected to open this fall.