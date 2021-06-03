VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis halves money for affordable housing fund

Posted By and on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Florida will have even less money available for affordable housing programs in the upcoming year. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Florida will have even less money available for affordable housing programs in the upcoming year.

Along with signing a $100 billion budget for the upcoming year, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday approved 10 other measures, including a bill that will revamp funding for affordable housing.

DeSantis’ office announced the additional bill signings Wednesday evening without comment. Most of the bills drew relatively little debate during the legislative session that ended April 30, but DeSantis received requests to veto the bill dealing with affordable housing money (SB 2512).



The measure will change the way the state divvies up more than $400 million in documentary-stamp tax dollars that in the past have been targeted toward what is known as the Sadowski Trust Fund for affordable housing. The bill will direct $200 million to affordable housing, with remaining money split between sewage-treatment projects and efforts to combat sea-level rise.

The move comes at a crisis moment for affordable housing in Florida. Recent studies have found that Central Floridians are more rent-burdened, relatively, than notoriously high-cost metros like San Francisco. The average single adult in Orlando doesn't make enough to cover their monthly bills and an exploding housing market hasn't made things any easier. Orange and Osceola counties have been slower to recover from the unemployment spike that occurred at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and DeSantis opted to end the distribution of enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government early. The cruel move is a cudgel to force unemployed Floridians back into those same low-wage jobs that weren't covering costs prior to the pandemic.

Among the other bills signed Wednesday was a measure (HB 5011) that will terminate an endowment fund named after former Gov. Lawton Chiles. The fund was created in 1999 at the urging of then-Gov. Jeb Bush and included proceeds from a landmark legal settlement between the state and tobacco companies. The fund was aimed at providing perpetual support for health-care programs and biomedical research. But lawmakers decided this year to fold the endowment money into the state’s budget stabilization fund, which is a reserve.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross has Lamborghini stolen, totaled Read More

  4. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

  5. Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market, is coming to the corner of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation