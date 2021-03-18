HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Bloggytown

The average single adult in Orlando doesn't have enough to cover their bills, per report

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TAXCREDITS.NET VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by TaxCredits.net via Flickr
Single Orlando residents can't fully pay their bills, according to a report published by California-based insurance agency Surety First.

The report ranks single Orlando residents as having the 9th worst monthly discretionary income in the nation. The report noted that the average lone Orlandan doesn't actually have discretionary income. When typical monthly expenses are held up to the median wage, Orlando residents are in the red.



With a median income of $3097 and monthly expenses topping $3169, single Orlando residents a have -$72 in discretionary income. Married Orlando residents with two children rank 28th worst on the list with a debt of -$342 leftover from a $6195 income and $6537 in monthly expenses.

Despite being ranked 10th worst nationally, married Orlando residents are doing much better than their single counterparts, with $2010 left over after expenses are paid.

For low-income neighborhoods, the report is even more sobering. According to a 2020 report by the City of Orlando, median incomes in Parramore and Holden Heights are over two times lower than the average Orlando median income. Low-income residents in these neighborhoods spend an average of 131% of their income on transportation and housing.

29% of Orlando households are rent-burdened, defined as spending at least 30% of their income on rent. Residents in Parramore on average use 44% of their income towards rent, and residents in Holden Heights use 35%.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's postpones Orlando opening indefinitely Read More

  2. Orlando's Park Lake/Highland named among the best neighborhoods in the United States Read More

  3. Gordon Ramsay apparently bringing a fish and chips joint — and colourful expletives? — to Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  4. Tampa-bred Mexican chain Taco Bus closes Orlando location Read More

  5. New karaoke tiki bar Aloha Beautiful soft opens in downtown Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation