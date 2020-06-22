JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Osceola and Orange counties lead the state of Florida in unemployment

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge Mills 50 restaurant Tori Tori temporarily re-closed on Friday. - PHOTO VIA TORI TORI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook
  • Mills 50 restaurant Tori Tori temporarily re-closed on Friday.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released local unemployment numbers for May – and Central Florida leads the state.

In fact Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties are all in the top ten:

  • Osceola County: 31.1 percent
  • Orange County: 23.2 percent
  • Lake County: 20.6 percent
  • Polk County: 19.1 percent
  • Monroe County: 17.7 percent
  • Broward County: 16.0 percent
  • Flagler County: 14.8 percent
  • Hernando County: 14.7 percent
  • Seminole County: 14.5 percent
  • Volusia County: 14.4 percent

The seasonally-adjusted overall statewide 14.5 percent rate was announced on Friday, while the new county rates are not adjusted by time of year.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who commissioned and approved the state's DEO unemployment website, has expressed recent concerns that unemployed people make too much money and might not 'go back to work,' and 

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the record unemployment, and Florida officially surpassed 100,000 cases on Monday, after posting a new record-high on Saturday of 4,049 new cases and 2,926 new cases on Monday.

Including non-residents, the state reports 3,173 Floridians have died from the virus. By comparison, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed a total of 2,977 people.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

