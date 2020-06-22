Osceola and Orange counties lead the state of Florida in unemployment

click to enlarge Photo via Tori Tori/Facebook

On Monday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released local unemployment numbers for May – and Central Florida leads the state.

In fact Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole and Volusia counties are all in the top ten:

Osceola County: 31.1 percent

Orange County: 23.2 percent

Lake County: 20.6 percent

Polk County: 19.1 percent

Monroe County: 17.7 percent

Broward County: 16.0 percent

Flagler County: 14.8 percent

Hernando County: 14.7 percent

Seminole County: 14.5 percent

Volusia County: 14.4 percent

The seasonally-adjusted overall statewide 14.5 percent rate was announced on Friday, while the new county rates are not adjusted by time of year.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who commissioned and approved the state's DEO unemployment website, has expressed recent concerns that unemployed people make too much money and might not 'go back to work,' and

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the record unemployment, and Florida officially surpassed 100,000 cases on Monday, after posting a new record-high on Saturday of 4,049 new cases and 2,926 new cases on Monday.

Including non-residents, the state reports 3,173 Floridians have died from the virus. By comparison, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed a total of 2,977 people.

