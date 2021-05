Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Rep. Randolph Bracy announce runs for Val Demings' House Seat

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Aramis Ayala

I'm humbled at the encouraging messages I'm seeing today. I know the stakes are too high for Republicans to stand in the way of getting things done for Floridians, which is why I'm seriously considering a run for the Senate. Stay tuned. — Val Demings (@val_demings) May 18, 2021

Several Central Florida politicians have announced their plans to run for current US House Rep. Val Demings' seat in Congress.Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who made headlines for opposing capital punishment under the governorship of Rick Scott, announced on Wednesday morning that she would run for Demings' seat. While Demings hasn't announced a Senate candidacy, she has heavily hinted that she will challenge Marco Rubio in an upcoming election.Ayala told WESH that she would keep up her reputation as a crusader in the US House pushing for progressive causes and issues that gravely effect Central Florida."Health care, climate, certainly social justice issues. As well as affordable housing. We unfortunately lead in that issue, right here in Central Florida. We have to be able to get people back to work so they can have and live in affordable housing," Ayala said.In addition to Ayala, State Rep. Randolph Bracy and civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson have both announced plans to run for Demings' seat. WESH noted that Representative Geraldine Thompson and Demings' husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, have also been rumored to make a run.