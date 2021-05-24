VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Monday, May 24, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls state 'America's West Berlin' while discussing COVID-19 response

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge Florida gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida "America's West Berlin" during a news conference on Monday. - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • Florida gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida "America's West Berlin" during a news conference on Monday.

At a press conference on Monday, Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis called the state "America's West Berlin" while discussing the state's lax response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state opened up for business prematurely, forced the end of local mask mandates before the majority of the state had been vaccinated and will end federal benefits early in an attempt to force low-wage workers back to their former jobs. To DeSantis' mind, this constitutes freedom.



He compared the state's relative lack of care regarding COVID-19 to the Western Europe-backed enclave within the otherwise Soviet-controlled German Democratic Republic.

"People have the right to work...right to operate businesses," he said. "We are effectively America's West Berlin over the last year and people view this as a free zone."

DeSantis said Florida was a place that people "move to to follow their dreams" or visit "for a time to escape some of the more repressive policies."

Of course, he's right in some respects. West Berlin was a bombed-out and grim city where artists flourished because the lack of any investment made the city cheap to live in. Florida has the lack of concern for its underclass down pat, though it's prohibitively expensive to live in any of its cities.

Where West Berlin had Bowie and Einsturzende Neubauten stalking around and making classics, Florida gets superspreader concerts from Ted Nugent in suburban grocery store parking lots. Six of one...




Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

