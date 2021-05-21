Volusia County's newest luxury homes come with their own airplane hangars

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida is known for its fancy big houses, gated communities and golf courses. How is a rich person to stunt when even the grubbiest of Floridians are typically within spitting distance of a putting green?Developer Massey Properties & Associates may have come up with a solution, building private airplane hangars into their new development in Volusia County. According to the, Massey plans to start building 13 single-family homes next to Massey Ranch Airpark in Edgewater this fall. The homes will come complete with airplane storage and access to a runway.These houses are the second phase of The Villas at Massey Ranch community. The first phase included six townhomes and it is already sold out, according toIf you are in need of a house with a private hangar, this is the perfect moment for you to purchase a home and meet all your airplane needs. And if you are the type of person who buys airplane-ready homes, maybe forget all the jokes and donate at the link down below?