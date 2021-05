Sir, this is a Wendy's: 7-foot alligator scares customers in Florida fast food parking lot

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Lee County Sheriff

A seven-foot-long alligator was thwarted in its hunt for a Baconator on Monday, after authorities removed from the parking lot of a South Florida Wendy's.Officials in Lee County report that they were called to the fast food chain in Lehigh Acres after customers were chased by the prehistoric beast in the parking lot.The gator was on the move, making its way to another parking lot across the highway, before it was wrangled by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The local fire department shared video of the gator strolling and joked that their response time might be "slightly delayed" as they waited for the gator to go about its business.The 7-foot, 3-inch gator was relocated to a farm, according to the FWC It doesn't take the tempting smell of square burgers to lure alligators out into the open. Alligator mating season is in full swing, and they will continue to turn up in confounding places (as far as people are concerned). The FWC urges anyone who spots a gator in a place they likely shouldn't be to call 866-FWC-GATOR.