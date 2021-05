Orlando's Exploria Stadium to operate at full capacity this summer

click to enlarge photo via orlandocitysc/Instagram

Orlando's Exploria stadium will operate at full capacity this summer.Starting in June, the home of Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride soccer club will revert to pre-COVID operations , while keeping sanitation procedures in place.“With the rates of vaccinations growing each day across Central Florida, as well as the continued safety protocols in place from both our local authorities, MLS and the NWSL, we can’t wait to welcome a full stadium of supporters back to our beautiful venue to cheer on our teams,” said Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão in a statement.The ease in restrictions will be implemented on the first Pride match against NJ/NY Gotham FC on June 20 and Orlando City’s home game against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 22.After Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in Florida on May 3, business and athletic venues have started to relax their mask mandates and prevention practices. The University of Florida announced that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will also be operating in full capacity this summer. That came a week after UCF announced all athletic and social events would resume on June 23 as they did before the pandemic.Although social distancing will no longer be required at Exploria Stadium, seats near the player benches and the competition tunnel will not be available.Single-game tickets for full capacity games will be available starting May 21 for Orlando City matches and May 25 for Orlando Pride matches.