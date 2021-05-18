VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando's Exploria Stadium to operate at full capacity this summer

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDOCITYSC/INSTAGRAM
  • photo via orlandocitysc/Instagram

Orlando's Exploria stadium will operate at full capacity this summer.

Starting in June, the home of Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride soccer club will revert to pre-COVID operations, while keeping sanitation procedures in place.



“With the rates of vaccinations growing each day across Central Florida, as well as the continued safety protocols in place from both our local authorities, MLS and the NWSL, we can’t wait to welcome a full stadium of supporters back to our beautiful venue to cheer on our teams,” said Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão in a statement.

The ease in restrictions will be implemented on the first Pride match against NJ/NY Gotham FC on June 20 and Orlando City’s home game against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 22.

Related Orlando City SC Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva announces sale of team, stadium to family that owns Minnesota Vikings
Orlando City SC Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva announces sale of team, stadium to family that owns Minnesota Vikings
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

After Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in Florida on May 3, business and athletic venues have started to relax their mask mandates and prevention practices. The University of Florida announced that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will also be operating in full capacity this summer. That came a week after UCF announced all athletic and social events would resume on June 23 as they did before the pandemic.
Although social distancing will no longer be required at Exploria Stadium, seats near the player benches and the competition tunnel will not be available.

Single-game tickets for full capacity games will be available starting May 21 for Orlando City matches and May 25 for Orlando Pride matches.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Plane carrying 'Tick Tock Matt Gaetz' banner flies over Orlando federal courthouse as Joel Greenberg agrees to cooperate with feds Read More

  2. Lester Holt to broadcast 'NBC Nightly News' from Orlando tonight as part of series on U.S. pandemic recovery Read More

  3. All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando Read More

  4. Bianca Del Rio confirms Orlando date in October as part of 'Unsanitized' tour Read More

  5. Sir, this is a Wendy's: 7-foot alligator scares customers in Florida fast food parking lot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation