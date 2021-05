University of Central Florida to end on-campus mask mandate

After the governor of Florida effectively ended all local mask mandates throughout the state, University of Central Florida announced that they will be dropping their on-campus masking requirements next month.The school plans to end all masking and social distancing requirements for students and faculty on its campus starting June 23. They will continue to encourage people to wear masks while indoors.“Many UCF employees have been working on our campuses throughout the pandemic, serving our students and supporting faculty members. As we prepare for a fuller return to UCF, this will include more employees returning to their pre-COVID workspaces,” the university said.In addition to the masking rules, UCF plans to lift restrictions on social and athletic events at the school.The gentle encouragement of masking is a similar stance to the one taken by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who urged residents to be smart about protecting themselves and their community.“We have a responsibility to protect ourselves and protect others by following the CDC guidelines," Demings said during a news conference on May 7. "Again, I urge our residents and businesses to not give up on getting the vaccine nor give up on wearing facial coverings. If we give up now, the consequences may be catastrophic.”