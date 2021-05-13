VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Portillo's announces Orlando grand opening date in June

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PORTILLO'S
  • Image courtesy Portillo's

After several delays, the first Portillo's in Orlando is finally ready to open. The restaurant shared that it will host a grand opening at its Villages at O-Town West location on June 15 at 10 a.m.

The opening will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the store officially starting operations 30 minutes later at 10:30 a.m.



The store was first slated to open in March of this year, but the owners noted then that unforeseen delays associated with building out a new restaurant inside of a new shopping center would push the start date back indefinitely.


"The Portillo’s in Orlando is getting closer to opening, but we still need a little more time to make sure our restaurant is perfect for all our loyal fans. We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time," the chain shared at the time. "As the first building to open on a brand-new development, there are a few more items on our to-do list before we can welcome everyone to our beautiful restaurant. Hang in there, Orlando."

And Orlando has hung in there (and on every word related to Portillo's), getting excited at the prospect of a second shop before the first one was even open. The wait is almost over, however, and Italian beef and hot dogs will be available starting in mid-June.

The restaurant, which features two drive-thrus and a set of outdoor patios, sits at 7715 Palm Parkway, in the same shopping center as the recently opened World's Largest White Castle.


