Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Portillo's postpones Orlando opening indefinitely

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PORTILLO'S VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Portillo's via Facebook

Beloved Chicago hot dog and Italian beef purveyor Portillo's has put their Orlando location on hold.

The chain has already opened two Central Florida locations in Brandon and Tampa (and planned to open a third this month) but their shop at Lake Buena Vista's Village at O-Town West has been pushed back. Speaking to Orlando Weekly, the company said they hit some unforeseen snags while gearing up to open in the brand-new shopping center nestled between Walt Disney World and Sea World along Daryl Carter Parkway.



"The Portillo’s in Orlando is getting closer to opening, but we still need a little more time to make sure our restaurant is perfect for all our loyal fans. We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time," the chain shared in an email. "As the first building to open on a brand-new development, there are a few more items on our to-do list before we can welcome everyone to our beautiful restaurant. Hang in there, Orlando."

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PORTILLO'S
  • Image courtesy Portillo's

The newest outpost of the half-century-old chain restaurant is expected to have dual drive-thru lanes and a set of outdoor patios to match. The location plans to hire as many as 150 employees.


