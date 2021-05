World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines

click to enlarge Sierra Williams

So, the new @WhiteCastle line is longer than the vaccine line pic.twitter.com/oOp8skADkr — Ben Chase (@BenGChase) May 3, 2021

Wow... Look at the line outside of the @whitecastle that opens today in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/FgMecMNEFW — Jaclyn DeAugustino WESH (@JaclynDeAug) May 3, 2021

Demand is high and the burger flipping is fast! Check out this kitchen assembly as hundreds of sliders are ordered up at the World’s Largest White Castle! 🏰 #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/lHQBabg3ea — Amanda McKenzie FOX 35 (@AmandaMckNews) May 3, 2021

The world’s largest @WhiteCastle opens today in Orlando at 8a. Fans of their sliders have been lining up since yesterday to be first in line. Watch @WFTV for more. #whitecastle #grandopening pic.twitter.com/DkJGkADc9u — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 3, 2021

White Castle fans anxiously waiting for today’s grand opening in Orlando! @news6wkmg #WhiteCastleOrlando pic.twitter.com/pVI6xXb9z3 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 3, 2021

Floridians have waited decades for White Castle to come to the state. Compared to that, standing in line overnight for a pack of sliders is nothing.That's exactly what many Orlandoans did, lining up outside the world's largest White Castle ahead of its grand opening on May 3 . Lines stretched around the building and the drive-thru wait became a matter of miles.Even with the considerable space inside the 4,000+ square foot restaurant, photos from opening day made the fast food chain look mobbed.And that was merely the scene inside the building. Anticipating demand, White Castle set up tents and cordons to contain the line that promised an hours-long wait. To get a jump on their Crave cases, several people began lining up the night before.Of course, if you'd like to avoid all that wait, there's always the option of giving it a few weeks. In the meantime, feel free to look inside the White Castle from the comfort of your home.