World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines

Opening day for ‘White Castle’ in Orlando. It’s only 9am. @WhiteCastle #WhiteCastleOrlando #WhiteCastle pic.twitter.com/m4t55UNGfd— John (@DotDotDot_John) May 3, 2021
So, the new @WhiteCastle line is longer than the vaccine line pic.twitter.com/oOp8skADkr— Ben Chase (@BenGChase) May 3, 2021
Wow... Look at the line outside of the @whitecastle that opens today in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/FgMecMNEFW— Jaclyn DeAugustino WESH (@JaclynDeAug) May 3, 2021
And that was merely the scene inside the building. Anticipating demand, White Castle set up tents and cordons to contain the line that promised an hours-long wait. To get a jump on their Crave cases, several people began lining up the night before.
Demand is high and the burger flipping is fast! Check out this kitchen assembly as hundreds of sliders are ordered up at the World’s Largest White Castle! 🏰 #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/lHQBabg3ea— Amanda McKenzie FOX 35 (@AmandaMckNews) May 3, 2021
The world’s largest @WhiteCastle opens today in Orlando at 8a. Fans of their sliders have been lining up since yesterday to be first in line. Watch @WFTV for more. #whitecastle #grandopening pic.twitter.com/DkJGkADc9u— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 3, 2021
White Castle fans anxiously waiting for today’s grand opening in Orlando! @news6wkmg #WhiteCastleOrlando pic.twitter.com/pVI6xXb9z3— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 3, 2021
