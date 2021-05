Tiger Woods' bougie putt-putt chain PopStroke is opening an Orlando location

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/PopStroke

Here's something you might have missed if the last year atrophied your ability to keep up with restaurant news: Tiger Woods runs a chain of hybrid restaurant/bar/putt-putt courses called PopStroke. The combination already has storefronts in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers and it's expanding to Orlando.The mini-golf chain announced its Orlando location as part of a raft of new outposts of the putt-putt empire coming to Florida and Arizona. The concept appears to be a bougie take on traditional putt-putt. Augusta-like holes are created in miniature, minus all the windmills and gator-shaped hazards of a classic putt-putt course.Woods noted that each new location will have a different course design, meaning that the several planned courses in Florida will all offer different experiences."Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels," Woods said in a press release. "It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest."The Orlando location will open at the Waterford Lakes Town Center at 413 N. Alafaya Trail.