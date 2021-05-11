VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Heard

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias bring rescheduled co-headlining tour to Orlando in October

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RICKY MARTIN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ricky Martin/Facebook
At last the co-headlining tour from Latin-pop sensations Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias has been rescheduled — it's now kicking off this fall — and the previously-confirmed Orlando date survived the shuffle.

This tour will, improbably, mark the first time that Martin and Iglesias have shared stages for an extended run of shows. The tour kicks off in Las Vegas in late September, and the late October show in Orlando is the only Florida date save for a two-night run in Miami.



“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is. Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!" said the ebullient Martin, also the national spokesperson for OnePulse (it should be noted), in a press statement.

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias headline the Amway Center on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, via Ticketmaster. Sebastián Yatra opens select dates.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Read More

  2. Ivanhoe Village's newest restaurant will come with a rooftop bar Read More

  3. Epcot is getting a ton of new food options (and they aren't just here for a festival) Read More

  4. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  5. Orlando eateries to hold BBQ benefit for family of late Git-N-Messy pitmaster Chuck Cobb on May 12 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation