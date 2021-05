Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias bring rescheduled co-headlining tour to Orlando in October

click image Photo courtesy Ricky Martin/Facebook

At last the co-headlining tour from Latin-pop sensations Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias has been rescheduled — it's now kicking off this fall — and the previously-confirmed Orlando date survived the shuffle.This tour will, improbably, mark the first time that Martin and Iglesias have shared stages for an extended run of shows. The tour kicks off in Las Vegas in late September, and the late October show in Orlando is the only Florida date save for a two-night run in Miami.“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is. Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!" said the ebullient Martin, also the national spokesperson for OnePulse (it should be noted), in a press statement.Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias headline the Amway Center on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, via Ticketmaster . Sebastián Yatra opens select dates.