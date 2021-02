Ricky Martin is the new spokesperson for Orlando's OnePulse Foundation

click image Photo courtesy Ricky Martin/Facebook

Singer Ricky Martin has been named the national spokesperson for Orlando nonprofit the OnePulse Foundation.In an announcement last week coinciding with the launch of their new OutLove Hate campaign — fundraising for the construction of a Pulse memorial and museum — OnePulse announced that Martin would be the new face of the organization on a national stage.Martin will also film a series of PSAs for the organization.“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum,” said Martin in a prepared statement. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership."The museum has a current planned opening of 2022.