Ricky Martin is the new spokesperson for Orlando's OnePulse Foundation

Singer Ricky Martin has been named
the national spokesperson for Orlando nonprofit the OnePulse Foundation.
In an announcement last week coinciding with the launch of their new OutLove Hate campaign — fundraising for the construction of a Pulse memorial and museum — OnePulse announced that Martin would be the new face of the organization on a national stage.
Martin will also film a series of PSAs for the organization.
“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum,” said Martin in a prepared statement. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership."
The museum has a current planned opening
of 2022.
