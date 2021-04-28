Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reduces social distancing guidelines to three feet, amid rise in coronavirus vaccinations

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings gave an update on Wednesday about the county's ongoing mask mandate to combat coronavrius. In the wake of the CDC updating their guidelines around mask-wearing earlier in the week, Demings opted to reduce requirements on fully vaccinated people.
"As I have said many, many times, here in Orange County, we do follow the science," he said. "I have amended my facial covering executive order.
Demings laid out a three-phase rolling back of mask mandates, with the first phase effective immediately. The new rules dropped social distancing requirements for all people to three feet. It allowed for fully vaccinated people to visit other fully vaccinated people indoors. It also noted that fully vaccinated people can take part in maskless outdoor recreation, barring the presence of a crowd.
"I'm making this announcement with caution," Demings said. "I do not want us to get complacent."
Demings laid out further stages of the mask requirements being loosened. Phase 2, activated when more than 50% of Orange County residents 16 or over have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, will lift outdoor masking requirements for all people. Masks would still be required indoors.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.