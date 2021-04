Orlando's favorite tax-exempt tourist attraction, the Holy Land Experience, returns for two free days this month — then closes again

click image Photo courtesy the Holy Land Experience/Facebook

They know what time it is.

19 things to do at the Holy Land Experience

Praise be! Orlando's favorite tax-exempt tourist attraction, the Holy Land Experience , will reopen for two glorious days with free admission at the end of this month. Why? If we had to venture a guess, it must be tax season again!The Holy Land Experience — which closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has stayed closed since — will opens its doors for two days only, from April 28-29, with free admission, before closing back down indefinitely.Incidentally, being open for two days with free admission is precisely one more day than the park is obligated to offer every year, or it will lose its controversial tax exempt status in the state.The Holy Land Experience, owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network, has been dormant for over a year now, with its various social media channels remaining mostly silent and no indication of plans to reopen. Or, conversely, no confirmation of being permanently closed.Additionally, back in early 2020, word got out that TBN was looking for a buyer to take the park off their hands. Then the pandemic happened.As of this writing there are few details offered as to what attractions will be up and running on those two days, aside from promises of guided tours of the "Scriptorium" and an indoor model of Jerusalem that brings "New Testament stories to life." One assumes that the theatrical programming that was discontinued pre-pandemic last year will not be brought back for these two days.Per Holy Land : "masks required, social distancing and limited entry requirements will be practiced." But free!