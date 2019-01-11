The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 11, 2019

The Gist

The Holy Land Experience once again reminds Orlando that they don't pay taxes with their upcoming 'free day'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HOLY LAND EXPERIENCE
Holy Land Experience, the Orlando-based amusement park that doesn't pay taxes because of a highly questionable loophole, will host its state-mandated free admission day at the end of the month.

Typically admission is $50, but on Jan. 31 the Holy Land Experience, which is owned by the Trinity Broadcasting Network, will be free on a first-come, first-admitted basis.

Though some years there are multiple free days, the Holy Land Experience must have at least one per year to qualify for a 2006 law (signed by former Gov. Jeb Bush) that says that the theme park is exempt from paying any property tax because they display biblical artifacts.

Since 2006, it's estimated that the amusement park has dodged at least $2.2 million in property taxes.



The park only can hold roughly 2,000 people, so if you really want to play some putt-putt around the body of Christ, you better wake up early.

Go get your tax dollars' worth, folks.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. MOD Pizza will open their first Orlando location this month, and they're giving away free pizza Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  3. Helicopter blade decapitates Florida man at Brooksville airport Read More

  4. Groveland Four unanimously pardoned by Florida clemency board Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis demands resignations from entire South Florida water board Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation