Organic grocery store Earth Fare to reopen SoDo location

click to enlarge Photo via Earth Fare/Facebook

A little over a year after closing all of their U.S. locations , Earth Fare is returning to Orlando.The natural and organic grocery chain will once again inhabit its SoDo spot at the corner of Orange Avenue and Gore Street. The 24,000-square-foot grocery existed for a year in that space before the company-wide closing. The Asheville-based ownership group was able to claw back a few stores after going through bankruptcy and began reopening them last summer . Orlando appears to be next in line.“Our community of residents and the surrounding SoDo and Downtown neighborhoods relied heavily on Earth Fare for their grocery needs," shared Eric Liebendorfer of Crescent Communities, the developer that owns the building. "We are excited to be partnering once again with one of the preeminent organic grocers." The grocery plans to reopen on Saturday, April 24.