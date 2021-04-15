Thursday, April 15, 2021
Organic grocery store Earth Fare to reopen SoDo location
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Earth Fare/Facebook
A little over a year after closing all of their U.S. locations
, Earth Fare is returning to Orlando.
The natural and organic grocery chain will once again inhabit its SoDo spot at the corner of Orange Avenue and Gore Street. The 24,000-square-foot grocery existed for a year in that space before the company-wide closing. The Asheville-based ownership group was able to claw back a few stores after going through bankruptcy and began reopening them last summer
. Orlando appears to be next in line.
“Our community of residents and the surrounding SoDo and Downtown neighborhoods relied heavily on Earth Fare for their grocery needs," shared Eric Liebendorfer of Crescent Communities, the developer that owns the building. "We are excited to be partnering once again with one of the preeminent organic grocers." The grocery plans to reopen on Saturday, April 24.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Earth Fare, grocery stores, SoDo, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.