HOPR Bikes to cease operations in Orlando by the end of the month

Bike shares have been virtually non-existent since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Their lack is about to become a bit more concrete, at least in Orlando. The city's lone dockless bikeshare is calling it quits HOPR Bikes ( formerly Juice ) announced that they will not renewing their permit to run a bikeshare in the city. Their current permit runs out later this week and they plan to completely cease operations by the end of the month. With Uber taking a hard pass and Lime phasing out its bikes for scooters , it appears that communal bikes have left the City Beautiful for the time being.HOPR members who had signed up for annual passes can get a prorated refund by emailing hello@gohopr.com before May 31. The bikes themselves are for sale at $199 a pop, via the same email.