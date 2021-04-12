Monday, April 12, 2021
HOPR Bikes to cease operations in Orlando by the end of the month
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM
Bike shares have been virtually non-existent since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Their lack is about to become a bit more concrete, at least in Orlando. The city's lone dockless bikeshare is calling it quits
.
HOPR Bikes (formerly Juice
) announced that they will not renewing their permit to run a bikeshare in the city. Their current permit runs out later this week and they plan to completely cease operations by the end of the month. With Uber taking a hard pass
and Lime phasing out its bikes for scooters
, it appears that communal bikes have left the City Beautiful for the time being.
HOPR members who had signed up for annual passes can get a prorated refund by emailing hello@gohopr.com before May 31. The bikes themselves are for sale at $199 a pop, via the same email.
–
Tags: HOPR, bikeshare, cycling, bicycles, Image
