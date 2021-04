P.F. Chang's is coming to Central Florida, with a to-go operation set for Lake Nona

click image Photo courtesy P.F. Chang's/Facebook

Chinese restaurant chain P.F. Chang's is coming to Lake Nona in a scant few months, with the promised launch of a to-go operation this fall.P.F. Chang's To-Go is a newer, scaled-down concept for the restaurant, eschewing in-person dining for take-out, curbside, catering and delivery only. (So P.F. Chang's is getting in on the ghost kitchen action too?) The majority of the usual menu items will be served up.P.F. Chang's currently has To-Go outposts in New York City, Austin and Chicago, while Jacksonville is planned to be the first Florida location.“The pandemic has transformed the way customers interact with their favorite restaurants and we feel very well poised to lead that charge with P.F. Chang’s To Go,” said Alex Bisbee, Vice President at SRS Real Estate Partners, who represents P.F. Chang’s, in a press statement.P.F. Chang's will be located in the Pixon apartments in Lake Nona.