Bites & Bubbles hopes to break the curse on their new Mills Park location

click image Photo via Instagram/Bites & Bubbles

The interior of Bites & Bubbles current location.

Mills 50 mainstay Bites & Bubbles announced last week that they are leaving their longtime, cozy home at 912 N. Mills Ave. for something with a bit more elbow room. Given that the restaurant has been able to weather years of Orlando's ups-and-downs and the COVID-19 pandemic, we're hoping they have better luck in their new digs than the last several restauraters who tried to call it home.The new location at 1618 N. Mills Ave. doesn't lack for curb appeal. It sticks out on its corner courtesy of its two-story build and back patio with an eye-catching red awning. That wasn't enough to keep the cigar bar Belicoso going. It didn't do much for Four Rebels Tacos , either.We have to really search our memories to remember that it used to be Segafredo, a coffee shop that left a hole in the neighborhood when it went. The property sat empty for almost two years before the ultimately doomed taco joint took it on.Bites & Bubbles has made it through worse, though. And since they're merely moving a few blocks from their current location, it's not too much of a reach to imagine their customers coming with them.Bites last day down the street comes this week. They're closing their doors on April 10 ahead of a May opening of the new location.