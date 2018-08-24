Tip Jar

Friday, August 24, 2018

Bites and Bubbles on Mills Avenue just added lunch and brunch

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge BITES & BUBBLES (PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT)
  • Bites & Bubbles (photo by Rob Bartlett)
Bites & Bubbles, the latest venture from Eddie Nickell and Nick Olivieri, has been open for roughly three months – just enough time to work out the wrinkles and add more seatings. Luckily for the local brunch bunch, as of today they're serving Monday-Friday lunch as well as a very ambitious Saturday-Sunday brunch at surprisingly affordable prices.

Menus are available online (lunch and brunch), and happily, the duck leg confit – of which our restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara said, "Its superbly crispy skin envelops meat that yields to the lightest touch" – is available at both meals. 

Weekday lunch even offers a segment of the brunch menu, for those who are able to sit upright at a desk after eating bananas Foster French toast – which isn't us (though we've got our eye on the triple-stack raclette grilled cheese sandwich ... now that sounds like heaven).

Note: Despite our critic inexplicably not being able to get his hands on any caviar on his visits, Nickell assures us that there is in fact a caviar menu. So if you're determined to live out those "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams," just ask – firmly – for your server to give you the caviar list.



Location Details Bites & Bubbles
912 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-270-5085
Modern American
Map
