Bites and Bubbles on Mills Avenue just added lunch and brunch

click to enlarge
-
Bites & Bubbles (photo by Rob Bartlett)
Bites & Bubbles, the latest venture from Eddie Nickell and Nick Olivieri, has been open for roughly three months – just enough time to work out the wrinkles and add more seatings. Luckily for the local brunch bunch, as of today they're serving Monday-Friday lunch as well as a very ambitious Saturday-Sunday brunch at surprisingly affordable prices.
Menus are available online (lunch
and brunch
), and happily, the duck leg confit – of which our restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara said, "Its superbly crispy skin envelops meat that yields to the lightest touch" – is available at both meals.
Weekday lunch even offers a segment of the brunch menu, for those who are able to sit upright at a desk after eating bananas Foster French toast – which isn't us (though we've got our eye on the triple-stack raclette grilled cheese sandwich ... now that sounds like heaven).
Note: Despite our critic inexplicably not being able to get his hands on any caviar on his visits, Nickell assures us that there is in fact a caviar menu. So if you're determined to live out those "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams," just ask – firmly
– for your server to give you the caviar list
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.