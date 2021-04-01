HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani says Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg sent her a 'weird AF' voicemail

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

Just days after it was announced that Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is under investigation for possible sex crimes, which stemmed from another investigation into his close associate, former Semonile County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, State Rep. Anna Eskamni says the two sent an unsolicited, and “weird AF” voicemail to her cell phone.

In a Twitter thread posted Thursday morning, the HD47 Democrat said that Greenberg and Gaetz both called her phone and left a voicemail on July, 4, 2019.



“He called me and I didn’t pick up (again, I barely talked to him),” said Eskamani. “He left a voicemail and it wasn’t just him, he was with Matt Gaetz too! I shared the voicemail with a few different people because again, it was SO WEIRD and I didn’t realize they were friends.”

In the voicemail, Eskamani says the two wished her a happy 4th of July and called her “the future of the Democratic Party.”

“It was Joel wishing me a happy fourth and then he said there was someone who wanted to say hi and then it was Matt who said hi and referred to me as the future of the Democratic Party,” said the State Rep.

Eskamani, who in 2018 called for Greenberg to resign after he shared anti-Islamic posts to Facebook, says the voicemail preceded another uncomfortable situation, where he asked her to lunch and was presumably “high the entire time.”

“He pushed me to have lunch with him after he kinda/sorta apologized,” said Eskamani in another tweet. “I picked a very public place to meet in HD47 — it was the weirdest meeting I’ve ever had and I’m pretty sure he was high the entire time too.”

“He also tried donating $100 to both my 2018 and 2020 campaign — unsolicited by me. I re-donated his first $100 to a Muslim-lead organization and I refunded the second. We weren’t even in any communication yet he would donate to me. It was so weird!” she continued.

In the thread, Eskamani points out that this type of behavior is unfortunately commonplace for women, and urged others to share their stories, as well.

“I haven’t shared any of this publicly because for so many women, feeling forced to have lunch with someone you don’t want to have lunch with or getting unsolicited gifts and phone calls is the norm. You internalize it and just try to avoid that person. I’m not doing that anymore,” said Eskamani in another tweet.

“I’m not the only woman who goes through shit like this, and I’m sure I’m not the only woman who has weird AF experiences with people like Greenberg and Gaetz. Share your stories, know you’re not alone. We got your back.”

On Tuesday evening, the New York Times broke the story that Gaetz is being investigated for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violating laws against sex trafficking in the process. The story has since been confirmed by multiple outlets, and even Gaetz himself.

However, Gaetz has since denied the charges, and now says he’s actually the target of a $25 million extortion plot involving a former FBI agent who the congressman claims is trying to use photos of him in a child sex orgy and he wants his help to free an American prisoner in Iran in exchange for a pardon from President Joe Biden.

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's so-called extortionists weren't part of the investigation into sex trafficking allegations
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's so-called extortionists weren't part of the investigation into sex trafficking allegations
By Sarah K. Burris, Raw Story
Blogs

Meanwhile, his buddy Joel Greenberg, who is already facing 14 felony counts accusing him of things like stalking a political opponent, using a state database to create fake IDs, and sex trafficking a minor between the ages of 14 and 17, was hit Wednesday with a slew of new charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to bribe a public official, theft of government property, and accusations that he used department funds to buy Bitcoin and Michael Jordan merchandise for himself.

This post originally appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's 'Grim Reaper' lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder could face discipline over lawsuits, comments against Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly under investigation for relationship with 17-year-old girl Read More

  3. GOP insiders reveling in news of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation Read More

  4. Former Seminole County tax collector accused of embezzling money for cryptocurrency schemes, defrauding COVID-19 relief programs Read More

  5. Florida is undercounting COVID-19 deaths, per new report Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation