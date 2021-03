Saúde! Brazilian bakery Sodiê Doces offering free treats with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

click image Screenshot via Facebook/Sodiê Doces

The number of free treats for people who have gone through the trouble of getting vaccinated is stacking up. With a little coordination, it might be enough to provide a platter at those blessed, long-awaited backyard parties we're all throwing post-pandemic.The latest sweet shop to trade pastries for pokes is Sodiê Doces. The Brazilian pastry shop with two locations in Orlando is offering free brigadeiros to anyone who has been vaccinated. For the month of April, those with proof of vaccination can get one free brigadeiro per day."To ease the mood in this pandemic, and to open this new chapter with the vaccine, we decided to give out brigadeiro, our traditional Brazilian sweet made out of condensed milk and chocolate powder," Sodiê Doces founder Cleusa Maria shared in a press release. "Brigadeiro is the Brazilian symbol of celebration, and that's what we are giving to the community."Vaccination eligiblity opens up to all adults next week. Sodiê Doces has two locations in Orlando, one on I-Drive and the other at 3120 S Kirkman Road.