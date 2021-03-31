Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Saúde! Brazilian bakery Sodiê Doces offering free treats with proof of COVID-19 vaccination
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 1:47 PM
Brigadeiros from Sodiê Doces are being given away in April.
The number of free treats
for people who have gone through the trouble of getting vaccinated is stacking up. With a little coordination, it might be enough to provide a platter at those blessed, long-awaited backyard parties we're all throwing post-pandemic.
The latest sweet shop to trade pastries for pokes is Sodiê Doces. The Brazilian pastry shop with two locations in Orlando is offering free brigadeiros to anyone who has been vaccinated. For the month of April, those with proof of vaccination can get one free brigadeiro per day.
"To ease the mood in this pandemic, and to open this new chapter with the vaccine, we decided to give out brigadeiro, our traditional Brazilian sweet made out of condensed milk and chocolate powder," Sodiê Doces founder Cleusa Maria shared in a press release. "Brigadeiro is the Brazilian symbol of celebration, and that's what we are giving to the community."
Vaccination eligiblity opens up to all adults
next week. Sodiê Doces has two locations in Orlando, one on I-Drive
and the other at 3120 S Kirkman Road.
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
