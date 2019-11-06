November 06, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Cavo's Bar & Kitchen

Photo via Cavo's Bar & Kitchen/Facebook

Cavo's Bar & Kitchen

Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen checks in to Thornton Park, the Juicy Crab comes to SoDo, a Brazilian craft bakery on I-Drive and more Orlando food news 

By

OPENINGS

After purchasing Florida-based chain Maple Street Biscuit Co. for $36 million, Cracker Barrel says it will fold its Holler & Dash brand and convert them all to Maple Street Biscuit Cos., including the one in Celebration ...

Cavo's Bar & Kitchen is the latest concept to give it a go in the space that's seen a slew of restaurants from Midnight Blue to Truck Stop to, most recently, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House. Cavo's will be a casual sports bar serving "solid cocktails" and "Northeast-influenced cuisine" ...

The Juicy Crab, a NOLA-inspired seafood chain out of Duluth, Georgia, will open in SoDo at 296 E. Michigan St. in the Market at Southside ...

After being closed Nov. 4-6 for construction, Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe plans to reopen Nov. 7 with a new Erdinger wooden bar, new (and larger) restrooms, more seating capacity and a rooftop biergarten ...

Sodiê Doces, one of the largest craft bakeries in Brazil, has opened an outpost stateside at 5696 International Drive ...

The 6 Cafe & Lounge has opened in the stand-alone building that once housed the Sam Seltzer Steakhouse and most recently Panda Hibachi Buffet at 800 E. Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs. The menu veers toward Southern and soul food classics. Drake is not behind the venture.

NEWS

Digress Wine is expanding its Sunday hours to 5 p.m. and will offer brunch service from Duck & Drake's food truck.

EVENTS

This year's Cows 'n Cabs takes place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Winter Park's Central Park. Tastings from more than 25 area restaurants and more than 200 wines, along with craft beer and cocktails, will be offered. Cost is $120 ($160 VIP) with proceeds benefiting After-School All Stars Orlando and Elevate Orlando ...

The Taste of Dr. Phillips goes 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Dellagio Town Center. Cost is $75 ...

Chefs Venoy Rodgers III (American Kitchen), Patrick Tramontana (Antonio's Maitland), Stuart Whitfield (Glass Knife) and mixologist PJ Smerechansky (The Edison) join Greg Richie in celebrating Soco Thornton Park's fifth anniversary with a four-course meal at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $120 ...

The Orlando Beer Festival is Saturday, Nov. 16, at Festival Park. Admission is $40.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appears in the Nov. 6, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , ,

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hungry Pants 'plant-curious' fast-fine eatery opens in SoDo, 'authentic' Chinese comes to Winter Park, and more Orlando food news Read More

  2. At Orlando's Moroccan Breeze, guests polish off hearty North African staples with gusto Read More

  3. Portillo's Chicago dogs come to Lake Buena Vista, Southern breakfast spot Brick & Spoon awakens in Maitland, and more Orlando restaurant news Read More

  4. Orlando's dining scene diversifies into Saudi-style Indonesian fare at World's Magic Restaurant Read More

  5. Towering seafood dishes, a new brewery in the former Eola Panera space, and more Orlando food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation