Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen checks in to Thornton Park, the Juicy Crab comes to SoDo, a Brazilian craft bakery on I-Drive and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS

After purchasing Florida-based chain Maple Street Biscuit Co. for $36 million, Cracker Barrel says it will fold its Holler & Dash brand and convert them all to Maple Street Biscuit Cos., including the one in Celebration ...

Cavo's Bar & Kitchen is the latest concept to give it a go in the space that's seen a slew of restaurants from Midnight Blue to Truck Stop to, most recently, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House. Cavo's will be a casual sports bar serving "solid cocktails" and "Northeast-influenced cuisine" ...

The Juicy Crab, a NOLA-inspired seafood chain out of Duluth, Georgia, will open in SoDo at 296 E. Michigan St. in the Market at Southside ...

After being closed Nov. 4-6 for construction, Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe plans to reopen Nov. 7 with a new Erdinger wooden bar, new (and larger) restrooms, more seating capacity and a rooftop biergarten ...

Sodiê Doces, one of the largest craft bakeries in Brazil, has opened an outpost stateside at 5696 International Drive ...

The 6 Cafe & Lounge has opened in the stand-alone building that once housed the Sam Seltzer Steakhouse and most recently Panda Hibachi Buffet at 800 E. Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs. The menu veers toward Southern and soul food classics. Drake is not behind the venture.

NEWS

Digress Wine is expanding its Sunday hours to 5 p.m. and will offer brunch service from Duck & Drake's food truck.

EVENTS

This year's Cows 'n Cabs takes place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Winter Park's Central Park. Tastings from more than 25 area restaurants and more than 200 wines, along with craft beer and cocktails, will be offered. Cost is $120 ($160 VIP) with proceeds benefiting After-School All Stars Orlando and Elevate Orlando ...

The Taste of Dr. Phillips goes 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Dellagio Town Center. Cost is $75 ...

Chefs Venoy Rodgers III (American Kitchen), Patrick Tramontana (Antonio's Maitland), Stuart Whitfield (Glass Knife) and mixologist PJ Smerechansky (The Edison) join Greg Richie in celebrating Soco Thornton Park's fifth anniversary with a four-course meal at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $120 ...

The Orlando Beer Festival is Saturday, Nov. 16, at Festival Park. Admission is $40.

– This story appears in the Nov. 6, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.