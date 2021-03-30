Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream to set up shop in Winter Park's Foxtail Coffee

click image Courtesy of Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Oviedo location

There's more than just coffee brewing inside Foxtail Coffee's Winter Park location. A meeting of regional mainstays is in the works, as Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream is planning to open a counter in the neighborhood cafe.The truck-turned-chain will offer its usual ice cream scoops, pints, shakes, waffle cones and dog pops at the space dubbed "Kelly's Counter," with guests able to decide if they're feeling hot or cold.That's not the only expansion Kelly's has in mind. Their roster of homemade ice cream will grow to include chocolate heath and caramel, cherry vanilla, Rice Krispie cream, and a Nutella swirl in the month of April. A carrot cake ice cream topped with cream cheese sauce and walnuts will also be offered as a special Easter flavor from April 1-4, while supplies last.Kelly's Ice Cream Counter at Foxtail will be located atWinter Park. A grand opening date has yet to be announced.