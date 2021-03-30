HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Tip Jar

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream to set up shop in Winter Park's Foxtail Coffee

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM

click image Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Oviedo location - COURTESY OF KELLY'S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM
  • Courtesy of Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
  • Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Oviedo location

There's more than just coffee brewing inside Foxtail Coffee's Winter Park location. A meeting of regional mainstays is in the works, as Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream is planning to open a counter in the neighborhood cafe.

The truck-turned-chain will offer its usual ice cream scoops, pints, shakes, waffle cones and dog pops at the space dubbed "Kelly's Counter," with guests able to decide if they're feeling hot or cold.



That's not the only expansion Kelly's has in mind. Their roster of homemade ice cream will grow to include chocolate heath and caramel, cherry vanilla, Rice Krispie cream, and a Nutella swirl in the month of April. A carrot cake ice cream topped with cream cheese sauce and walnuts will also be offered as a special Easter flavor from April 1-4, while supplies last.

Kelly's Ice Cream Counter at Foxtail will be located at 1105 Howell Market Lane, Winter Park. A grand opening date has yet to be announced.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'liability shield' law that protects employers from being sued over COVID-19 exposure Read More

  2. Martini-themed Oliv Bar to open in downtown Orlando on April 2 Read More

  3. Mochi donut chain Dochi opens location in Audubon Park Read More

  4. Orlando officials hope the city can lead the burgeoning 'air taxi' industry Read More

  5. Cheba Hut is already thinking about expanding in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation