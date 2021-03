Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Orlando in November

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando has set a date for its return. The dance music festival will take over Tinker Field for three days this fall, November 12-14.The festival, like all major American music fests, had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With vaccination numbers on the rise, the cavalcade of neon and bass is looking to mark a decade in Central Florida with these rescheduled dates. The first signs of life from EDC came courtesy of fest founder Pasquale Rotella, who posted a teaser video to Facebook on March 28.Since then, the fest has been out in force. They announced an early-bird ticket sale that will start this Thursday, April 1 at noon Eastern. The sale will run until midnight before closing out again.Overall, the festival has found a bit of a second home in Orlando. The fest started its run in 2011 and looks to keep on returning to Central Florida even as the fest expands to further cities The response from festgoers has been overwhelmingly positive, with the event growing into a three-day bash in 2019 . It will finally get a chance to try another long weekend in 2021.