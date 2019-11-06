Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando expands to three days this weekend

click to enlarge
How will EDC Orlando up its game this year? Well, for the premier EDM and dance music festival in our own downtown, the answer is always bigger, better, faster, more. The fest balloons to a massive three days packed full of artists like Deadmau5, Rezz, Steve Aoki, Allison Wonderland, MSTRKRFT and Nora En Pure. Along with more days and more marquee acts, there will also be 20 more acres overtaken by this dance wonderland, which means more stages, more sound, more installations, more environments and, of course, the aesthetic creativity and commitment of hard-core attendees. And if we may digress for one brief moment, hats off to EDC promoters Insomniac for donating and building 1,000 weather-resistant tents (used originally for the West Coast EDC event) for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas earlier in October.
1 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10 | Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave. | orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
| $109.99-$399.99
